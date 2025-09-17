8,051 Shares in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF $TAXX Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.23% of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAXX. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 18,913 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 28,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the period.

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF Price Performance

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF stock opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.80 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.57.

About BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF

The BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (TAXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking attractive after-tax income while preserving capital through investments in USD-denominated municipal and taxable short-duration fixed income securities.

