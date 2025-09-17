8,703 Shares in iShares Silver Trust $SLV Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. Kentucky Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 185.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.26.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

