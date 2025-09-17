AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $245.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.43.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $216.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $221.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.66. The stock has a market cap of $382.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 25.3% during the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 6.3% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.9% in the first quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,879,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

