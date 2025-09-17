Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in LendingClub Corporation $LC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 57.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 248,776 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its position in LendingClub by 1,427.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in LendingClub by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

LC opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. LendingClub Corporation has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. LendingClub had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $248.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LendingClub Corporation will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LendingClub has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

In other news, CFO Andrew Labenne sold 17,955 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $298,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 178,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,548.15. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 30,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,270,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,146,665.50. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,273. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

