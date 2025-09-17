Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 40,136 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 76.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 40,136 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 50.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in Ross Stores by 372.5% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 36.6% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $607,040.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 106,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,149,236.88. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $146.45 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.36 and a twelve month high of $158.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.92 and its 200 day moving average is $138.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

