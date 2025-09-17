Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 76,876 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. $RPD

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,876 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5,311.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $5,315,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,518,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,585,521.04. This trade represents a 3.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott M. Murphy sold 1,370 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $27,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,738. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 772,194 shares of company stock worth $15,135,356. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPD opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 0.94. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $44.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $214.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.17 million. Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 149.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Rapid7 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.470 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RPD. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.56.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

