ACG Acquisition’s (ACG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

ACG Acquisition (LON:ACG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 820 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACG Acquisition in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACG Acquisition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 825.

LON:ACG opened at GBX 920 on Monday. ACG Acquisition has a 1 year low of GBX 385 and a 1 year high of GBX 960. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 677.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 445.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £199.26 million and a P/E ratio of -582.28.

ACG Acquisition (LON:ACG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 80 EPS for the quarter.

ACG Metals is a company with a vision to consolidate the copper industry through a series of roll-up acquisitions, with best-in-class ESG and carbon footprint characteristics.

In September 2024, ACG successfully completed the acquisition of the Gediktepe Mine which is expected to transition to primary copper and zinc production from 2026 and will target annual steady-state copper equivalent production of 20-25 kt.

