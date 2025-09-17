ACG Acquisition’s (ACG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

ACG Acquisition (LON:ACG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 820 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.87% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACG Acquisition in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACG Acquisition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 825.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ACG Acquisition
ACG Acquisition Stock Performance
ACG Acquisition (LON:ACG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 80 EPS for the quarter.
About ACG Acquisition
ACG Metals is a company with a vision to consolidate the copper industry through a series of roll-up acquisitions, with best-in-class ESG and carbon footprint characteristics.
In September 2024, ACG successfully completed the acquisition of the Gediktepe Mine which is expected to transition to primary copper and zinc production from 2026 and will target annual steady-state copper equivalent production of 20-25 kt.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ACG Acquisition
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Market Volatility This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for ACG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.