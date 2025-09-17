Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

ADYEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Adyen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial upgraded Adyen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 15th.

OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $15.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19. Adyen has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $19.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

