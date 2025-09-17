AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

AFC Energy (LON:AFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

AFC Energy Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of LON AFC opened at GBX 9.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 4.87. AFC Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 5 and a 1 year high of GBX 18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.70. The firm has a market cap of £102.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.65 and a beta of 2.96.

Get AFC Energy alerts:

AFC Energy (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported GBX (1.19) EPS for the quarter. AFC Energy had a negative net margin of 4,502.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AFC Energy will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

About AFC Energy

In related news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9 per share, for a total transaction of £9,000. Company insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

AFC Energy plc is a leading provider of hydrogen fuel cell power systems to generate clean energy in support of the global energy transition.

Based in the UK, the Company’s scalable systems provide off-grid, zero emission power that are already being deployed for rapid electric vehicle charging and the replacement of diesel generators for temporary power applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.