AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

AFC Energy (LON:AFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Shares of LON AFC opened at GBX 9.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 4.87. AFC Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 5 and a 1 year high of GBX 18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.70. The firm has a market cap of £102.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.65 and a beta of 2.96.
AFC Energy (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported GBX (1.19) EPS for the quarter. AFC Energy had a negative net margin of 4,502.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AFC Energy will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AFC Energy plc is a leading provider of hydrogen fuel cell power systems to generate clean energy in support of the global energy transition.
Based in the UK, the Company’s scalable systems provide off-grid, zero emission power that are already being deployed for rapid electric vehicle charging and the replacement of diesel generators for temporary power applications.
