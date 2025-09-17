AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 60,040,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the August 15th total of 46,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 11,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $105,710.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 128,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,990.71. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Fisk sold 20,278 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $195,682.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 112,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,410.25. The trade was a 15.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 961,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,839,000 after buying an additional 307,516 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 23,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 74,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 43,350 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Finally, TT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $1,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGNC. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.30.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.50%.The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,408.0%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.53%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

