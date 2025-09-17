Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Update

Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 107,400 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the August 15th total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 287,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Air Liquide Stock Performance

AIQUY opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Santander assumed coverage on shares of Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Liquide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Liquide

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Liquide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Liquide by 37.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Air Liquide by 52.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Air Liquide during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Air Liquide by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

