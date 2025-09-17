Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 27,400 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the August 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Akanda Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of AKAN opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. Akanda has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $8.69.

Get Akanda alerts:

Akanda Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. It offers medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Akanda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akanda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.