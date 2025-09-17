Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 27,400 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the August 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Akanda Trading Up 2.7%
Shares of AKAN opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. Akanda has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $8.69.
Akanda Company Profile
