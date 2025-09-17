Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $78.08.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.250- EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 5,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $341,533.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,956.75. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 43,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,695.10. This represents a 10.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,514 shares of company stock worth $1,031,306 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC now owns 372,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,407,000 after purchasing an additional 27,179 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

