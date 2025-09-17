Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Short Interest Update

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 348,400 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the August 15th total of 234,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alerus Financial from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Alerus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

ALRS opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. Alerus Financial has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $24.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $74.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alerus Financial will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 172.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 259.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 16.6% in the second quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 265.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 236,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 171,984 shares during the period. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

