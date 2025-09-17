Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $104.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $91.00. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $110.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Baird R W dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $85.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of -659.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $67.37 and a 12 month high of $125.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $737.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.02 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.160-9.360 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 54,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. TT Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. TT Capital Management LLC now owns 60,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

