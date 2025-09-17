Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential downside of 13.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.64.

TSE AP.UN opened at C$20.83 on Monday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$13.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.84. The stock has a market cap of C$2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal.

