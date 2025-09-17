Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $514,000. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,014,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 61,074 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,399,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (up previously from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

