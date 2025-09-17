Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clifford Group LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

