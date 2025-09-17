Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 6.2% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $271.00 price target (up previously from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

