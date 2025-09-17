Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total value of $558,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 518,007 shares in the company, valued at $115,769,384.43. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

