Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,513 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.1%

AMZN stock opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

