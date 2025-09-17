Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 122,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS increased its stake in Amazon.com by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 30,642 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 197,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in Amazon.com by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 25,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 38,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

