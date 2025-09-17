Amcor PLC $AMCR Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,602 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 18,725.0% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Amcor in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 234.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Amcor PLC has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on Amcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

