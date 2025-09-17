American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $108.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $106.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $115.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

