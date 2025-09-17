American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,269,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,519,000 after acquiring an additional 579,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in American Electric Power by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,102,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,144,000 after buying an additional 4,323,569 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,631,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,130,000 after buying an additional 4,570,941 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in American Electric Power by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,237,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,332,000 after buying an additional 386,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $568,042,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $108.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

American Electric Power Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $106.84 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $115.36. The company has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.30.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

