American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $11,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $106.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $115.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.30.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $108.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.