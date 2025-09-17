American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Mizuho

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $116.00 to $113.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

American Electric Power Stock Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $106.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.30. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $115.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

In other American Electric Power news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,567.70. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,467,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,057,000 after purchasing an additional 197,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,516,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,869,000 after purchasing an additional 653,712 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,102,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323,569 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 30.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,631,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,532,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

