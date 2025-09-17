American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $33.31 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $41.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 6,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 96,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 101,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

