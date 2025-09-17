American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of AMH stock opened at $33.31 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $41.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 6,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 96,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 101,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

