American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Coverage Initiated at D. Boral Capital

Analysts at D. Boral Capital initiated coverage on shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 121.40% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of AREC opened at $2.71 on Monday. American Resources has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.02.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that American Resources will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AREC. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in American Resources by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20,070 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Resources by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74,464 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Resources by 86,418.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 122,714 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in American Resources by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

