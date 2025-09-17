AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3,142.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 400.0% during the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 49.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 10.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $658.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. AMN Healthcare Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

