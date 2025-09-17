Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Given New $20.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of -0.44. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 433.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

