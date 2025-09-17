Analysts Set Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Target Price at $17.40

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.40.
Several analysts have issued reports on ALT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Altimmune from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Altimmune from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altimmune to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 62.63% and a negative net margin of 438,730.03%.The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altimmune by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after buying an additional 228,995 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Altimmune by 387.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 915,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 727,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Altimmune by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 716,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 435,467 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Altimmune by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 35,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Altimmune by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 605,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 151,001 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.
