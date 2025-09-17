Analysts Set Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) PT at $158.27

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.2727.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th.
ATO stock opened at $163.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.49. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $134.95 and a 52-week high of $168.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%.The firm had revenue of $838.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 47.80%.
Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.
