Analysts Set Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) PT at $158.27

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.2727.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 379.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

ATO stock opened at $163.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.49. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $134.95 and a 52-week high of $168.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%.The firm had revenue of $838.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 47.80%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

