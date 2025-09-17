Analysts Set Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Target Price at C$173.22

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$173.22.
CTC.A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$204.00 to C$190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities cut Canadian Tire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$201.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$175.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Canadian Tire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$191.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th.
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) or ‘CTC’, is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions.
