Analysts Set Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Price Target at $16.00

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GAMB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered Gambling.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research lowered Gambling.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Gambling.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of GAMB opened at $8.02 on Friday. Gambling.com Group has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $286.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 9.66%.The firm had revenue of $39.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.93 million. Gambling.com Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gambling.com Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAMB. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Gambling.com Group by 21,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 653.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gambling.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.