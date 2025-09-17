Analysts Set Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Target Price at $52.29

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.2857.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Genpact in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Genpact Price Performance

NYSE:G opened at $41.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. Genpact has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 10.92%.Genpact’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.510-3.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,384,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 295,246 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,866.56. This trade represents a 15.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 76,902 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $3,274,487.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 134,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,743,190.40. This trade represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,111,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,129,000 after purchasing an additional 710,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,480,000 after buying an additional 90,541 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,045,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,434,000 after buying an additional 118,689 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,617,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,924,000 after buying an additional 983,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,501,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,099,000 after buying an additional 203,015 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

