Analysts Set Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target at $139.86

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.8571.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th.

Get Insmed alerts:

View Our Latest Report on INSM

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 76,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.45, for a total value of $11,129,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,303,252.45. This trade represents a 67.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total transaction of $1,453,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 262,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,190,318.25. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 335,097 shares of company stock worth $39,721,648 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Insmed by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Insmed Price Performance

INSM stock opened at $144.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.29 and its 200-day moving average is $92.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Insmed has a 1 year low of $60.40 and a 1 year high of $149.08.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.40). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.The company had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.94) EPS. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.