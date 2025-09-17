Analysts Set MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO) Price Target at $24.86

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.86.

MNSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.20 in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of MINISO Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Dbs Bank raised shares of MINISO Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.

MINISO Group Trading Up 0.6%

MNSO stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35. MINISO Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.18.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($1.52). The business had revenue of $692.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. MINISO Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MINISO Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2896 per share. This represents a yield of 236.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the first quarter valued at $289,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the first quarter valued at $952,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 192,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the period. AI Squared Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 63.4% during the first quarter. AI Squared Management Ltd now owns 103,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 40,328 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,514,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

