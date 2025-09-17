Analysts Set Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) Target Price at $80.80

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NBIS. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Arete Research raised shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nebius Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $47.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 17,651,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,708 shares in the last quarter. Accel Leaders 4 Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,704,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,514,000 after acquiring an additional 92,710 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,431,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,822,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NBIS opened at $89.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.15. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.89 and a beta of 3.55. Nebius Group has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $100.51.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nebius Group will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

