Analysts Set nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Target Price at $87.00

Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.4286.

NVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 20,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $1,851,258.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,491.60. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 24,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,208,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,670. This trade represents a 67.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 261,111 shares of company stock worth $23,367,520 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $1,617,000. Man Group plc raised its position in nVent Electric by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $96.17 on Friday. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $97.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.47.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $963.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

