Analysts Set Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) PT at $58.83

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.8333.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

SNV opened at $50.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.89 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Synovus Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Diana M. Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,344.80. This trade represents a 2.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,958. The trade was a 3.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,040 shares of company stock worth $392,916 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 650.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

