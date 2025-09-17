Analysts Set Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Target Price at C$74.50

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$74.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TOU shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Tourmaline Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

In other news, Director Christopher Lee purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$58.30 per share, with a total value of C$991,045.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$991,045.60. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$58.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$291,793.00. Insiders have bought 37,305 shares of company stock worth $2,257,368 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

TSE:TOU opened at C$61.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$55.40 and a twelve month high of C$70.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company engaged in natural gas and crude oil acquisition, exploration, development, and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

