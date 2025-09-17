Analysts Set Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Target Price at $27.33

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.3333.

VECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Veeco Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeco Instruments

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 4,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $105,196.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 86,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,484. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William John Miller sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 470,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,775. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth $16,421,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,068,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,721,000 after buying an additional 773,763 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,380,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,790,000 after buying an additional 397,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 835,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,778,000 after buying an additional 299,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,215,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,329,000 after buying an additional 284,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $26.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.31 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.65%.Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeco Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.