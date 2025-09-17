Analysts Set Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) Target Price at $16.40

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.40.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Wallbox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wallbox to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th.
Shares of Wallbox stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04. Wallbox has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $25.70.
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.
