Analyzing CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB) & First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CFSB Bancorp and First Bank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CFSB Bancorp $12.34 million 7.55 $30,000.00 N/A N/A First Bank $229.43 million N/A $42.24 million $1.51 10.86

Risk and Volatility

First Bank has higher revenue and earnings than CFSB Bancorp.

CFSB Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bank has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CFSB Bancorp and First Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CFSB Bancorp -0.03% -0.01% N/A First Bank 16.13% 9.44% 1.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CFSB Bancorp and First Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CFSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 First Bank 0 0 3 0 3.00

First Bank has a consensus target price of $17.83, indicating a potential upside of 8.74%. Given First Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Bank is more favorable than CFSB Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of CFSB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of First Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of CFSB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Bank beats CFSB Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CFSB Bancorp

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company offers one- to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of investment grade investment securities and liquid assets comprising the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises, corporate debt, mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, asset-backed securities, municipal obligations, mutual funds, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions. Further, it offers online and mobile banking, and online bill pay services. The company operates through three full-service banking offices and one limited-service branch office in Norfolk County, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Quincy, Massachusetts. CFSB Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of 15 Beach, MHC.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. It also offers various loan products comprising commercial and industrial loans, which include line of credit, inventory, equipment, and short-term working capital financing; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans consists of auto, personal, traditional installment, and other loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone; ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; remote deposit capture; and cash management services, as well as engages in the capital markets activities. It operates full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Fairfield, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset, and Williamstown, New Jersey; Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster, and West Chester, Paoli, Malvern, Coventry, Devon, Lionville, and Glen Mills Pennsylvania; and Palm Beach, Florida. First Bank was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

