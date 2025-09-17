Analyzing Materion (NYSE:MTRN) and Adamant Dri Processing And Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG)

Adamant Dri Processing And Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG – Get Free Report) and Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adamant Dri Processing And Minerals Group and Materion”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamant Dri Processing And Minerals Group N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Materion $1.68 billion 1.41 $5.89 million $0.80 143.63

Profitability

Materion has higher revenue and earnings than Adamant Dri Processing And Minerals Group.

This table compares Adamant Dri Processing And Minerals Group and Materion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamant Dri Processing And Minerals Group N/A N/A N/A Materion 0.94% 12.69% 6.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.6% of Materion shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Adamant Dri Processing And Minerals Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Materion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Adamant Dri Processing And Minerals Group and Materion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamant Dri Processing And Minerals Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Materion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Materion has a consensus price target of $117.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.83%. Given Materion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Materion is more favorable than Adamant Dri Processing And Minerals Group.

Summary

Materion beats Adamant Dri Processing And Minerals Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adamant Dri Processing And Minerals Group

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of digital implementation plans for exhibition center projects and display booths, and model designs for various exhibition centers and real estate. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Eagle, Idaho. Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group is a subsidiary of Global Strategies, Inc.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The company provides advanced engineered solutions comprising beryllium and non-beryllium containing alloy systems and custom engineered parts in strip, bulk, rod, plate, bar, tube, and other customized shapes; engineering and product development services; alloyed metals, beryllium products, and beryllium hydroxide; precision strip, rod, and wire products, as well as engineered strip metal products; and ToughMet alloys and SupremEX aluminum silicon carbide metal matrix composite formulation products. It operates the bertrandite ore mine and refinery located in Utah that provides feedstock hydroxide for its beryllium businesses and external sale. In addition, it produces advanced chemicals, microelectronics packaging, precious metal, non-precious metal, and specialty metal products, including vapor deposition targets, frame lid assemblies, clad and precious metal pre-forms, high temperature braze materials, and ultra-pure wire. Further, the company designs and produces precision thin film coatings, optical filters, and assemblies. The company sells its products directly from its facilities, as well as through company-owned service centers, outside distributors, agents, direct sales offices, and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc. and changed its name to Materion Corporation in March 2011. Materion Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

