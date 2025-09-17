Andrew Beach Acquires 81 Shares of SThree (LON:STEM) Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Beach acquired 81 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 186 per share, with a total value of £150.66.

Andrew Beach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 14th, Andrew Beach purchased 58 shares of SThree stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 253 per share, with a total value of £146.74.

SThree Stock Performance

Shares of STEM opened at GBX 139 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 211.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 232.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. The company has a market capitalization of £176.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. SThree plc has a 52-week low of GBX 132.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 409.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SThree ( LON:STEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SThree had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 3.33%. Research analysts predict that SThree plc will post 38.490881 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STEM shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on SThree from GBX 390 to GBX 250 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 price objective on shares of SThree in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SThree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 303.33.

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the global STEM workforce consultancy, placing highly skilled, STEM specialist workers in the industries where they are needed most. We advise businesses, build expert teams, and deliver project solutions for our clients. With more than 38 years of experience in pure-play STEM and a global team of 2,700+ people each with local expertise across 11 countries, we cover high-demand skills across Engineering, Life Sciences and Technology roles.

