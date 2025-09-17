Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $21.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NLY. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.06.

NYSE:NLY opened at $21.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average is $19.99. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

