Apartment Investment and Management Company $AIV Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 529,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,740 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 980.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 276.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Up 5.5%

AIV opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22. Apartment Investment and Management Company has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $9.41.

Apartment Investment and Management Announces Dividend

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.62 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 34.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Apartment Investment and Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Company will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wolfe Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Apartment Investment and Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.