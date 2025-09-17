Apella Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Hershey by 2.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Performance

Hershey stock opened at $193.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.94. Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $208.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.27.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 72.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $240,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,240. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,175. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,127 shares of company stock worth $15,759,755. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

